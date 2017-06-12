Food poisoning outbreak hits Iraq refugee camp
One child has died and around 200 people have been hospitalized after a serious outbreak of food poisoning at a refugee camp in Iraq. About 800 people are thought to have been affected by the outbreak, at UNHCR's Hasansham U2 refugee camp, east of Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC