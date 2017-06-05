Fitzgerald: - Law of the harvest' epitomized in reaction to Kathy Griffin
Comedian Kathy Griffin, right, speaks along with her attorney Lisa Bloom during a news conference, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Los Angeles, to discuss the backlash since Griffin released a photo and video of her displaying a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. So often, after reaching a point of complete revulsion, a point where the aberrance is so hideous that even Pavlovian apologists run for cover, we're left to ask ourselves: "Who created the monster?" Indeed, who's to blame for the creation of an atmosphere in which a low-rent comedienne, Kathy Griffin, thought it would be humorous to display a bloody likeness of President Trump's purportedly decapitated head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC