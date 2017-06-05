Fitzgerald: - Law of the harvest' epitomized in reaction to Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin, right, speaks along with her attorney Lisa Bloom during a news conference, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Los Angeles, to discuss the backlash since Griffin released a photo and video of her displaying a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. So often, after reaching a point of complete revulsion, a point where the aberrance is so hideous that even Pavlovian apologists run for cover, we're left to ask ourselves: "Who created the monster?" Indeed, who's to blame for the creation of an atmosphere in which a low-rent comedienne, Kathy Griffin, thought it would be humorous to display a bloody likeness of President Trump's purportedly decapitated head.

