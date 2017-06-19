EU discourages Iraqi Kurds from holdi...

EU discourages Iraqi Kurds from holding independence vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday "that unilateral steps must be avoided, and that all open questions must be resolved through consensual positions" based on Iraq's constitution. The ministers did not explicitly mention the planned Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC