Eid al-Fitr 2017: Turkey, Iran, Iraq ...

Eid al-Fitr 2017: Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria to celebrate Eid on Sunday

Ankara/Tehran, June 24: After observing the fast for 29 days of Ramadan, the people of Turkey along with neighbouring Iran, Iraq and Syria are expecting the sighting of the moon tonight. Despite the tensions in the war-torn region, the people were seen buying eateries for the auspicious day.

Chicago, IL

