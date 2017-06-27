Detroit judge halts deportations of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals nationwide
A Detroit federal judge has temporarily halted the deportations of scores of Iraqi nationals nationwide who advocates say could face death, persecution and torture upon returning to their native country. On Monday night, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith issued a stay of removal for about 1,444 Iraqi nationals recently rounded up across the country, including about 85 who are in detention and were expected to be removed on a plane to Baghdad as early as Tuesday.
