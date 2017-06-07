Defence plan calls for cyber and dron...

Defence plan calls for cyber and drone attacks to meet 21st century threats

Canada will add hundreds of new elite special forces commandos, wage offensive cyber warfare attacks and deploy armed drones to international battlefields as part of its military response to new global security threats. The new defence review identifies a wide range of harrowing and borderless threats, including the "grey zone" of hybrid warfare, ever-present terrorism and climate change.

