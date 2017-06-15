Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Iraqi Town, I...

Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Iraqi Town, IS Claims Responsibility

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide bomb attack in the Iraqi town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, security and medical officials say. The attacker detonated his explosive belt in a market in the center of the town on June 9, local police said.

