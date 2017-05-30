Civilians killed while fleeing Islami...

Civilians killed while fleeing Islamic State in Mosul

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The bodies of dozens of civilians killed in the past two days while fleeing an Islamic State-held neighborhood in Mosul lay on Saturday in a street close to the frontline with Iraqi armed forces, a Reuters TV crew reported. The dead included men, women and children.

