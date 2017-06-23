Canadian Sniper Shatters Longest Conf...

Canadian Sniper Shatters Longest Confirmed Kill Record With Two-Mile Shot

A Canadian special operations sniper successfully hit an ISIS fighter from a record-breaking distance of more than two miles away while assisting Iraqi forces in the push to retake Mosul, according to Canadian Special Operations Command. The unnamed marksman was part of Canada's elite Joint Task Force 2 special operations unit that is currently deployed in an "advise and assist" capacity to help Iraqi security forces battle ISIS from behind the front line in Mosul.

