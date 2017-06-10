Canadian sniper records 2.2-mile kill...

Canadian sniper records 2.2-mile kill shot in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

A Canadian sniper in Iraq killed an Islamic State fighter from a distance of 3,540 meters, or almost 2.2 miles. The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command released a statement confirming that a member of Joint Task Force 2 made the shot, but for security reasons did not identify the sniper or say when and where the shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,892 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC