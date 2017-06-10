Canadian sniper records 2.2-mile kill shot in Iraq
A Canadian sniper in Iraq killed an Islamic State fighter from a distance of 3,540 meters, or almost 2.2 miles. The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command released a statement confirming that a member of Joint Task Force 2 made the shot, but for security reasons did not identify the sniper or say when and where the shooting took place.
