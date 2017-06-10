Bullets fell 'like rain': Fleeing Ira...

Bullets fell 'like rain': Fleeing Iraqis caught in IS ambush

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 frame grab from video, Jassem Mohammed, 17, lies in a hospital bed in Irbil, Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC