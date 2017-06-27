Brazil's top prosecutor charges President Temer with corruption
Brazil's top federal prosecutor charged President Michel Temer on Monday with accepting bribes, the first of what is expected to be a series of graft allegations against the deeply unpopular leader in the coming weeks. Prosecutor Rodrigo Janot delivered the charge to the Supreme Court and, under Brazilian law, the lower house of Congress must now vote on whether to allow the tribunal to try a sitting president.
