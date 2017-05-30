Belgium arrests man in connection wit...

Belgium arrests man in connection with Paris attacks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Belgium has arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, prosecutors said, saying he had been charged with terrorist murders and being a leading member of a terrorist organization. Prosecutors named the man as 31-year-old Yassine A., without giving any more details on how he was related to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC