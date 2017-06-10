BBC journalist detained, deported fro...

BBC journalist detained, deported from Turkey

A BBC journalist says he was detained on his arrival at Istanbul airport and deported from Turkey over his reports. Jiyar Gol, a British citizen, wrote on his Twitter account Friday that he was searched and interrogated before being deported.

Chicago, IL

