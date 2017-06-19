Associated Press announces 2017 staff awards
Coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the demise of Venezuelan society and fighting in Mosul, Iraq, won top honours in the 2017 Associated Press Media Editors Awards for AP staff, showcasing the news organization's excellence around the globe. Hannah Dreier was a double winner for her work on "Venezuela Undone," which painted vivid portraits of a once-wealthy society slipping into chaos and lawlessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC