Army hero killed in Iraq honored outside Meadowbrook High School
Family, friends and Chesterfield school and government officials gathered Friday afternoon to rename the street outside Meadowbrook High School in honor of fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Michael D. Moody Jr. Moody, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, was killed on June 23, 2007 after insurgents attacked his unit in Baghdad, Iraq.
