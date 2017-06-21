A Hollow Victory: Defeating ISIS In Iraq While Letting Their Victims Disappear
With military operations against ISIS in Mosul on the verge of winding down, it is long past time we started asking hard questions about what we're doing to help the victims of ISIS' multi-year genocidal rampage across Iraq. What will happen to the tens of thousands of Christians, Yazidi's, and others driven from their homes, and what are we doing do assist them? To do this, we thought it was important to talk with the victims themselves.
