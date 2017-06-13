800 Iraqis affected by food poisoning in humanitarian camp
The United Nations said about 800 people in Iraq have been affected by food poisoning in a camp for displaced people near the city of Mosul. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iraq on Tuesday said the 800 people affected lived in the Erbil province's Hasansham U2 camp, which houses 6,235 internally displaced people from Mosul and other conflict areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|6 hr
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC