800 Iraqis affected by food poisoning in humanitarian camp

The United Nations said about 800 people in Iraq have been affected by food poisoning in a camp for displaced people near the city of Mosul. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iraq on Tuesday said the 800 people affected lived in the Erbil province's Hasansham U2 camp, which houses 6,235 internally displaced people from Mosul and other conflict areas.

