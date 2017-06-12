7 killed in Iraq suicide bombing
Baghdad, June 7 At least seven people were killed and three others wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a crowded marketplace in a town in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a provincial security source told Xinhua. The attack occurred in the evening when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at a popular market in the central town of Heet, some 160 km west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC