7 killed in Iraq suicide bombing

Baghdad, June 7 At least seven people were killed and three others wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a crowded marketplace in a town in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a provincial security source told Xinhua. The attack occurred in the evening when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at a popular market in the central town of Heet, some 160 km west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the source said on condition of anonymity.

