5 Suicide Bombers Killed In Iraq's Salahudin Province

Iraqi security forces killed five suicide bombers on Friday while trying to infiltrate the city of Samarra in Iraq's northern central province of Salahudin, a provincial security source told China's Xinhua news agency. Based on intelligence reports, the troops ambushed five suspected suicide bombers in the early morning in Muthanna outskirts in eastern Samarra, some 120 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source said on condition of anonymity.

