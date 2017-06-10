5 reasons why Nasrallah's threat to use Iraq and Iran fighters against Israel is alarming

Supporters of Hassan Nasrallah listen to the Hezbollah leader via a screen during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel, in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, August 13. In a startling revelation on Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the next war with Israel could see thousands of Shi'ite militia fighters join forces with Hezbollah to fight Israel. "This could open the way for thousands, even hundreds of thousands of fighters from all over the Arab and Islamic world to participate from Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan," he said in a television speech.

