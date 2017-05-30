484 civilians killed in US-led fight against IS: Pentagon
Attacks on Islamic State group targets by US-led coalition forces have killed 484 civilians since mid-2014, the US military reported. The Operation Inherent Resolve coalition added 132 civilians to the total in its April report, including 105 who died when a US aircraft dropped a bomb on an IS sniper target in west Mosul on March 17. The Inherent Resolve task force "takes all reports of civilian casualties seriously and assesses all reports as thoroughly as possible," the US-led task force said in a monthly statement.
