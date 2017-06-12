39 Indians held by IS in Iraq's Mosul...

39 Indians held by IS in Iraq's Mosul are alive: Government

New Delhi, June 16 Three years after they went missing, the government on Friday said that 39 Indian construction workers mostly from Punjab, who were taken hostage by Islamic State militants in Iraq's war-torn Mosul, were alive and "everything possible" was being done to ensure their safe return. "The information we have so far is that they are alive because we have no other information to prove that they are not alive," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters.

