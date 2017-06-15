15 killed in Iraq IS attack

Baghdad, June 10 Fifteen people were killed on Saturday when a group of Islamic State militants attacked a village in Iraq's Salahudin province, a security official said. About 20 IS militants attacked Mseihly village, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, sparking heavy clashes with the paramilitary Sunni tribal fighters at the village, the official told Xinhua news agency.

