12 dead after Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers storm Iran's parliament
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside parliament during an attack on the complex in Tehran on June 7, 2017 Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader on Wednesday, killing 12 people in the first attacks in the country claimed by the Islamic State group. Dozens of people were wounded in the attacks, which ended after a standoff lasting several hours as the gunmen holed up in parliamentary office buildings.
