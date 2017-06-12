12 dead after Islamic State gunmen an...

12 dead after Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers storm Iran's parliament

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside parliament during an attack on the complex in Tehran on June 7, 2017 Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader on Wednesday, killing 12 people in the first attacks in the country claimed by the Islamic State group. Dozens of people were wounded in the attacks, which ended after a standoff lasting several hours as the gunmen holed up in parliamentary office buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC