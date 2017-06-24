10 people fleeing IS-held town killed in bomb attack in Iraq

Ten people were killed and six others wounded on Saturday in a roadside bomb explosion while fleeing their homes in a town seized by Islamic State militants in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province, a security source told Xinhua. The incident took place in the morning when the families, who fled the town of Hawijah in southwestern Kirkuk, were moving on a road in the mountainous Himreen area, some 50 km east of Tikrit, the capital city of the neighboring Salahudin province, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.