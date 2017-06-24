10 people fleeing IS-held town killed...

10 people fleeing IS-held town killed in bomb attack in Iraq

Xinhuanet

Ten people were killed and six others wounded on Saturday in a roadside bomb explosion while fleeing their homes in a town seized by Islamic State militants in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province, a security source told Xinhua. The incident took place in the morning when the families, who fled the town of Hawijah in southwestern Kirkuk, were moving on a road in the mountainous Himreen area, some 50 km east of Tikrit, the capital city of the neighboring Salahudin province, the source said on condition of anonymity.

