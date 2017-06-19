1/2 of World's Civilian War Deaths were in Syria, Iraq & Yemen during past Half-Decade

Between 2010 and 2015, nearly half of all civilian war deaths worldwide occurred in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a major independent, neutral organisation ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and armed violence informs. According to a new report 'I Saw My City Die' by the International Committee of the Red Cross , five times more civilians die in offensives carried out in cities than in other battles.

