Will Trump agree to the Pentagon's permanent war in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria?

In December 2011, US soldiers wave at their comrades as they cross the border between Iraq and Kuwait on the last US military convoy carrying troops from Iraq marking the end of the presence of US army in Iraq . The two top national security officials in the Trump administration - Secretary of Defence James Mattis and national security adviser HR McMaster - are trying to secure long-term US ground and air combat roles in the three long-running wars in the greater Middle East - Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

