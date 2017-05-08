Why Should You Care That Seven Young Iraqi Men Were Kidnapped on Monday?

Members of the Iraqi Communist Party, of which some of the kidnapped men were members, mark International Workers' Day earlier this month Debate is raging in Iraq after seven young anti-corruption activists were taken from their homes by armed men early on Monday morning. According to reports circulated online, the students and activists were taken by armed men from the house they shared in the Al-Sa'adoon neighborhood of central Baghdad.

