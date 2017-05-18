What will New Orleans do with the Confederate statues?

In this April 9, 2003 file photo, Iraqi civilians secure a rope around the neck of a large statue of Saddam Hussein, in downtown Baghdad. The toppling of Saddam Hussein's statue in Baghdad in 2003 was one of the most famous moments of the U.S.-led invasion, but thousands of other Saddam-era statues and monuments were removed or modified as well including many removed by U.S. forces where they stationed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.