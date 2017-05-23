US: More than 100 civilians killed in...

US: More than 100 civilians killed in Iraq bombing in March

A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March. Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening is up for review by a key state legislative committee.

Chicago, IL

