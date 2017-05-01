US-led strikes against ISIS have kill...

US-led strikes against ISIS have killed at least 352 civilians, Pentagon says

Coalition strikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria have likely killed at least 352 civilians since the start of the operation almost three years ago, the US military said Sunday. The numbers, contained in the monthly civilian casualty report of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, extend through March.

