US: Coalition Airstrikes Kill 3 Senior Islamic State Leaders

Saturday May 27 Read more: Voice of America

Smoke rises after airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants in a village east of Mosul, Iraq, May 29, 2016. U.S.-led coalition airstrikes have killed three senior Islamic State military officials in Syria and Iraq during the past month, the U.S. military said Friday.

Chicago, IL

