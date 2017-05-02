US aims to eliminate IS from Afghanistan this year

Washington: After dropping a monster bomb on its fighters, then targeting its leader, the US military is looking to destroy the Islamic State group's Afghan branch before battle-hardened reinforcements arrive from Syria and Iraq. While US and Kabul government forces have mainly been combatting Taliban fighters since 2001, IS's local offshoot - also known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K - has a stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.