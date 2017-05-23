UPDATE 1-Islamic State supporters cel...

UPDATE 1-Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online, no official claim

May 23 Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people, although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility. British police have said they are treating the blast at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident".

