UN opens 12th refugee camp in Iraq to shelter families fleeing Mosul11 min ago

Geneva, May 13 The UN refugee agency UNHCR this week opened a new camp in northern Iraq to shelter the increasing number of Iraqi families fleeing the fighting in western Mosul, UNHCR said on Friday. Agency spokesperson Andrej Mahecic told a press briefing here Friday that the camp, the 12th of its kind in response to the ongoing Mosul emergency, was located around 60 km west of Mosul along the highway to Erbil.

