U.S. contractor ignored security viol...

U.S. contractor ignored security violations at Iraq base

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

An American company that was paid nearly $700 million to secure an Iraqi base for F-16 fighter jets turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations, and allegations of sex trafficking -- then terminated investigators who uncovered wrongdoing, an Associated Press investigation has found. Documents and interviews with two former internal investigators and a half-dozen former or current Sallyport Global staff describe schemes at Iraq's Balad Air Base that were major contract violations at best and, if proven, illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC