U.S., Coalition Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Albu Kamal, four strikes destroyed three ISIS oil tanker trucks, two ISIS wellheads, two ISIS fuel tanks, a front-end loader, a crane and a bulldozer.

