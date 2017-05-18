U.S. airstrike hits pro-Syria governm...

U.S. airstrike hits pro-Syria government forces for first time

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

BEIRUT>> A U.S. airstrike struck pro-Syrian government forces that the coalition said posed a threat to American troops and allied rebels operating near the border with Jordan today, the first such close confrontation between U.S. forces and fighters backing President Bashar Assad. The coalition said "apparent" Russian attempts to stop pro-Assad forces from moving toward Tanf, as well as warning shots and a show of force, had failed.

