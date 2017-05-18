U.S. airstrike hits pro-Syria government forces for first time
BEIRUT>> A U.S. airstrike struck pro-Syrian government forces that the coalition said posed a threat to American troops and allied rebels operating near the border with Jordan today, the first such close confrontation between U.S. forces and fighters backing President Bashar Assad. The coalition said "apparent" Russian attempts to stop pro-Assad forces from moving toward Tanf, as well as warning shots and a show of force, had failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC