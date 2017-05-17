U.K. reaper drone interrupts ISIL pub...

U.K. reaper drone interrupts ISIL public execution in Syria, opening fire on militants

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: National Post

A Royal Air Force Reaper drone interrupted an Islamic State public execution by opening fire on the militants and driving them off, the Ministry of Defence has said. The U.K.'s remote-controlled aircraft disrupted the display in a Syrian town by killing a sentry with a Hellfire missile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC