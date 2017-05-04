Trump Administration in Talks With Ir...

Trump Administration in Talks With Iraq to Keep American Troops There After ISIS Fight

A U.S. and an Iraqi government official say Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in talks with the Trump administration to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State group in the country is concluded. The officials emphasize the discussions are ongoing.

