The US military's special ops has slowly fallen back to its...

The US military's special operations forces are increasingly returning to their roots of advising foreign militaries to fight for them - and it seems to be paying dividends in Iraq and Syria. The campaign against ISIS is being fought less by US troops on the front lines, but instead is being conducted " There have been three big changes in how SOF has been used against ISIS, and if successful, these new tactics might be used in future conflicts, Linda Robinson, a senior analyst with RAND, writes at The Cipher Brief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.