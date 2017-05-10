Syria: Amid terror, blockades, autono...

Syria: Amid terror, blockades, autonomous democratic federation struggles to meet refugee needs

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

An ISIS attack on May 2 near the Rajim Salibi border crossing between Iraq and Syria left 37 refugees dead and at least 20 injured. Victims were as young as three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) Thu MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC