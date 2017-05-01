Surprise attack by Islamic State kill...

Surprise attack by Islamic State kills at least 21 in Syria

Islamic State militants have staged a surprise attack in north-eastern Syria, killing at least 21 people, many of them civilians who had fled fighting in areas of Syria and Iraq held by the extremist group, Kurdish officials said.

Chicago, IL

