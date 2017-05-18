Sunnis seek greater say in post-IS Iraq but face resistance

In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 file photo, Civilians flee heavy fighting by Iraqi special forces to wrest the al-Tanek neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq's Sunni minority is pushing for a greater say in power once the Islamic State group is defeated, reflecting a growing sentiment that the country's government must be more inclusive to prevent extremism from gaining ground once again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.