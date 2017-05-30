Suicide car bomb explodes on highway ...

Suicide car bomb explodes on highway near oilfields in southern Iraq -police sources

May 19 A suicide car bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint on a highway near oilfields in Iraq's southern province of Basra on Friday, police sources said. Several people were killed in the blast at the Rumeila checkpoint, including two soldiers and a number of civilians in a bus, the sources said.

Chicago, IL

