Spokesman: Iraqi forces launch new pu...

Spokesman: Iraqi forces launch new push in Mosul's west

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, a humvee of the Iraqi Federal Police drives through an abandoned street in western Mosul, Iraq. The spokesman for the ministry of defense said Thursday, May 4, 2017, that Iraqi forces have begun a push along the northern edge of Mosul's western half where Islamic State group fighters are holding onto a cluster of neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC