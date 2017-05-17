Slovak experts to train Iraqi soldiers
Slovakia will send specialists to Iraq to train members of their army in mine clearance, ground maintenance and special operations. On May 17, the cabinet approved a plan according to which up to 47 Slovak soldiers should be sent to the Iraqi region between October and December.
