Six Iraqi Soldiers Killed in Daesh Suicide Bombing at Training Center

Iraqi commanders Abdul Ghani al-Asadi and Ma'an al-Saadi check a weapons store left by Islamic State fighters in a house in western Mosul on May 21, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the area from the jihadists. At least six soldiers were killed and around fifteen others were injured in an attack on a military base in eastern Iraq on Monday morning.

