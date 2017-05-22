Saudi oil minister confident in exten...

Saudi oil minister confident in extension of production cuts

Saudi Arabia's energy minister says he doesn't expect any objections to a nine-month extension to the output cut deal between OPEC and none-OPEC members through March 2018. Khalid al-Falih says Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave the "green light" to the nine-month extension proposal on Monday in Baghdad.

